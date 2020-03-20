$22.73 Million in Sales Expected for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) will post sales of $22.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.20 million and the highest is $23.40 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares reported sales of $22.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $91.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.50 million to $96.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $95.86 million, with estimates ranging from $85.30 million to $104.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 42.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.43 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $10.96 on Friday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $297.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $27,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,567.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $102,085. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 273.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 608.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 10.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

