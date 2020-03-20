22,077 Shares in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Purchased by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 53,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 18,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of XHB stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.46. 100,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,850. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.84. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $49.35.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

