$228.66 Million in Sales Expected for Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) will post $228.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $224.77 million to $233.67 million. Apartment Investment and Management reported sales of $230.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will report full-year sales of $914.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $892.10 million to $945.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $932.76 million, with estimates ranging from $900.46 million to $983.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apartment Investment and Management.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.91 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 51.85% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Apartment Investment and Management’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIV shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $31.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $55.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. This is an increase from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.60%.

In other news, EVP Keith M. Kimmel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $832,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,401.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,911,786.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,386,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,284 shares of company stock valued at $6,504,580. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 898,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,407,000 after purchasing an additional 296,420 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,979,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 314.6% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 168,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apartment Investment and Management (AIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.