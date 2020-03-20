23,989 Shares in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,989 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

HDB traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $35.78. 510,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,246,346. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.34. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $65.89. The company has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

See Also: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.