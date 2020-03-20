$250.22 Million in Sales Expected for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will post $250.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $247.80 million and the highest is $251.90 million. American Campus Communities posted sales of $242.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year sales of $976.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $970.30 million to $986.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $998.96 million, with estimates ranging from $987.40 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.54). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $24.07 on Friday. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.61 and a 200 day moving average of $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

