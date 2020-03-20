$251.03 Million in Sales Expected for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to post sales of $251.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $251.50 million. Masimo posted sales of $231.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $247.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Masimo from to in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.06.

In related news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 7,477 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $1,319,690.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,396. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 23,982 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $4,454,896.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,406,071.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,429 shares of company stock worth $18,110,381. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Masimo by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI opened at $164.39 on Friday. Masimo has a 12 month low of $118.93 and a 12 month high of $187.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

