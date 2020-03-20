$254.84 Million in Sales Expected for VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) will report $254.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $256.73 million and the lowest is $253.40 million. VICI Properties reported sales of $214.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In other news, insider Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $209,492.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 56,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,200.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Andrew Kieske purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.26 per share, with a total value of $227,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 117,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,471.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 74,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,697. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,909,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,587,000 after buying an additional 7,933,241 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,737,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,534,000 after acquiring an additional 594,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,201,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,611 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,500,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,095,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,833,000 after purchasing an additional 415,679 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VICI opened at $11.49 on Friday. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average is $24.23. The company has a quick ratio of 116.25, a current ratio of 116.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 80.41%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

