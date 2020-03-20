$255.37 Million in Sales Expected for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will announce $255.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $252.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $257.30 million. ExlService reported sales of $239.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.11 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXLS shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ExlService from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on ExlService from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on ExlService from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

ExlService stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.54 and its 200 day moving average is $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. ExlService has a one year low of $41.29 and a one year high of $79.78.

In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 821 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $57,552.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,867. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,204 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $90,841.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,032.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,619. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ExlService by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,522,000 after purchasing an additional 49,298 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,984,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,711,000 after acquiring an additional 24,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

