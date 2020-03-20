26,470 Shares in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of AeroVironment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 853,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,723,000 after acquiring an additional 311,941 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 853,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,715,000 after purchasing an additional 311,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,205,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,427,000 after purchasing an additional 29,803 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 26,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 817,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,484,000 after purchasing an additional 22,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $536,375.28. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,806,253.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $57.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $72.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.04.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.83 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 6.62%. AeroVironment’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on AeroVironment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

