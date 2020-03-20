$30.92 Million in Sales Expected for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will report $30.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Omeros’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.84 million and the highest is $34.00 million. Omeros reported sales of $21.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year sales of $126.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.48 million to $149.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $98.25 million, with estimates ranging from $9.79 million to $186.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $33.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.38 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Omeros in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $523.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.78. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 175,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 100,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 504,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 60,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

