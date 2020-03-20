341,007 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Purchased by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 341,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,030,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 11.4% of Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Select Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $2.10 on Friday, hitting $68.50. The stock had a trading volume of 19,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,200. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $65.50 and a twelve month high of $107.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.71.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

