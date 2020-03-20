35,078 Shares in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of AMN Healthcare Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Sidoti downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $311,770.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,051.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ralph Henderson sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $1,579,215.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,425.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,689 shares of company stock worth $5,198,031. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMN opened at $68.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.93 and its 200-day moving average is $63.07.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $586.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.50 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.