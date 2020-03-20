$387.39 Million in Sales Expected for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to post sales of $387.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $355.42 million to $447.60 million. Cabot Oil & Gas posted sales of $641.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cabot Oil & Gas.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

COG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. Cabot Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COG. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.