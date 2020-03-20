3DCoin Price Hits $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (3DC)

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded 85.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, 3DCoin has traded 85.3% lower against the US dollar. One 3DCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. 3DCoin has a market cap of $240,130.38 and approximately $37.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001853 BTC.

About 3DCoin

3DCoin (3DC) is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 76,477,814 coins and its circulating supply is 70,188,120 coins. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for 3DCoin is www.3dcoin.io. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 3DCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Districts_io.

Buying and Selling 3DCoin

3DCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 3DCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 3DCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

