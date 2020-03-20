4,000,000 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Bought by Senator Investment Group LP

Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $44,640,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in General Electric by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 324,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in General Electric by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 92,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,831,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,189,000 after purchasing an additional 68,304 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 95,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its position in General Electric by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 54,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on General Electric from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.52. 126,020,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,643,938. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

