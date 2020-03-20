457,572 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 457,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $26,979,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Walgreens Boots Alliance as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 689,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,137,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,581,027,000 after buying an additional 338,005 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.84. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

WBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

