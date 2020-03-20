47,171 Shares in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 47,171 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $580,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 64,076 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the period. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average of $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.40. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $32.97.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $245.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.60 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Several research firms have commented on BXS. DA Davidson raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Bancorpsouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

