$521.89 Million in Sales Expected for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to report sales of $521.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $519.60 million to $526.10 million. MKS Instruments reported sales of $463.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MKSI shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.44.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $25,005.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,013 shares in the company, valued at $571,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 1,072.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $72.07 on Friday. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $66.87 and a one year high of $122.30. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

