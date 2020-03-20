57,000 Shares in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 57,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Shares of HTA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.58. 126,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401,214. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.33. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.01 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BTIG Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.90.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares in the company, valued at $13,341,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vicki U. Booth purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $50,837.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,443.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

