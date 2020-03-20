57,182 Shares in Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Talos Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Talos Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Talos Energy by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 16,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 802.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 286,771 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TALO stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.80. Talos Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.83. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $233.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.85 million. Research analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

