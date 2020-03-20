$597.21 Million in Sales Expected for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will report $597.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $605.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $585.13 million. American Equity Investment Life reported sales of $558.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.79 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

AEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Shares of AEL opened at $12.66 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $34.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, CEO Anant Bhalla acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $89,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,787.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,567,621,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,689,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,274,000 after buying an additional 625,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,465,000 after buying an additional 76,384 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,002,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,851,000 after buying an additional 114,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,634,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,840,000 after buying an additional 762,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

