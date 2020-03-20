$601.50 Million in Sales Expected for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will post $601.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $599.83 million and the highest is $604.39 million. AMN Healthcare Services reported sales of $532.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year sales of $2.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $586.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.50 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 9,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $676,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,397.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $311,770.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,051.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,031. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,522 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 375,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,571,000 after buying an additional 72,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $68.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $45.04 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.54.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

