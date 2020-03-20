$614.87 Million in Sales Expected for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will report sales of $614.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $611.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $618.60 million. FTI Consulting posted sales of $551.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year sales of $2.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.19 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.32%. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCN. ValuEngine raised FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 41.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $120.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.73. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $72.94 and a 1-year high of $135.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

