6,256 Shares in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Bought by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,314,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,465,075,000 after purchasing an additional 134,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of 3M by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,061,158,000 after purchasing an additional 550,844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $823,168,000 after purchasing an additional 108,982 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $543,008,000 after purchasing an additional 260,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of 3M by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,845,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $501,927,000 after purchasing an additional 194,244 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $3.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.99. 50,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,499,136. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.48 and its 200 day moving average is $165.42. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $128.01 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.33.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

