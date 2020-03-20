65,000 Shares in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 65,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Telephone & Data Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 11,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,207,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $211,760,000 after buying an additional 84,035 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 362.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 140,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 110,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 188.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 207,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDS traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.12. 520,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,290. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $34.12.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 66.02%.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.90.

Telephone & Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

