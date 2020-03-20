653,500 Shares in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Bought by Voss Capital LLC

Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 653,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $20,089,000. PAR Technology makes up 3.0% of Voss Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Voss Capital LLC owned about 3.72% of PAR Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAR. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 729.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $195.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.37. PAR Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $35.10.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $52.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.21 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Sidoti raised PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

