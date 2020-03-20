661,133 Shares in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 661,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,199,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.48% of Fortune Brands Home & Security as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 32,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 525,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,731,000 after buying an additional 22,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FBHS. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $6,418,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.16. 94,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,524. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.81. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $73.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

