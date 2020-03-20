$683.51 Million in Sales Expected for Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) will announce $683.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $677.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $694.86 million. Zions Bancorporation NA reported sales of $708.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zions Bancorporation NA.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $361,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $715,990 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

ZION stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.95. Zions Bancorporation NA has a fifty-two week low of $25.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

