70,482 Shares in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 70,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,823,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,797,000 after purchasing an additional 301,260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,707,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,066,000 after purchasing an additional 137,924 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,751,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,563,000 after purchasing an additional 380,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 4,072,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,801,000 after buying an additional 194,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.11.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $901,042.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,265,616.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JCI opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.17. Johnson Controls International PLC has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

