79,546 Shares in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Bought by Partner Fund Management L.P.

Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 79,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,155,000. Humana makes up 1.4% of Partner Fund Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Partner Fund Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Humana as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUM. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 1,216.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 685,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after acquiring an additional 633,216 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Humana by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,370,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,758,000 after acquiring an additional 791,163 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Humana by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM traded down $25.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,308,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,640. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana Inc has a 1-year low of $225.65 and a 1-year high of $384.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.31%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.00.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

