8,658 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Acquired by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,658 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. FMR LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,721,698,000 after buying an additional 952,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,134,748 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $734,696,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,696,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $562,442,000 after acquiring an additional 368,226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,644,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $436,434,000 after acquiring an additional 22,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,626,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $434,168,000 after acquiring an additional 336,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LOW traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,685,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.49. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.96.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

