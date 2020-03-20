$872.42 Million in Sales Expected for Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) will post sales of $872.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $865.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $879.04 million. Applied Industrial Technologies posted sales of $885.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Industrial Technologies.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $833.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

AIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.72. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $70.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.02%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.