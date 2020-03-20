$9.78 Million in Sales Expected for Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) will post sales of $9.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.46 million. Marrone Bio Innovations posted sales of $8.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full-year sales of $44.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.44 million to $52.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $60.85 million, with estimates ranging from $45.88 million to $73.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marrone Bio Innovations.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 196.32% and a negative net margin of 126.40%. The company had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MBII. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Friday, March 13th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 40,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 529,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 24,772 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 42.7% in the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 415,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 124,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 209.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 124,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. Marrone Bio Innovations has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.92.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

