$926.09 Million in Sales Expected for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) will post sales of $926.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $917.00 million to $934.09 million. American Eagle Outfitters posted sales of $886.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year sales of $4.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.06.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 10,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,148,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,986,000 after buying an additional 452,518 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,245,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 576.0% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 11,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,084,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,648,000 after buying an additional 77,915 shares during the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AEO opened at $9.17 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

