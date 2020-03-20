99,800 Shares in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) Bought by Kopp Family Office LLC

Kopp Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 99,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000. Vericel accounts for about 1.1% of Kopp Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kopp Family Office LLC owned 0.22% of Vericel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.62. 3,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.30. Vericel Corp has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.58. The company has a market cap of $325.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 2.60.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Vericel had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel Corp will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VCEL. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub cut Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

