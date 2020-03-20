Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -2.14

Headlines about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) have trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Abbott Laboratories earned a media sentiment score of -2.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the healthcare product maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Abbott Laboratories’ score:

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.13.

Shares of ABT opened at $74.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $92.45. The stock has a market cap of $140.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $676,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.