AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 980,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,932 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of AbbVie worth $86,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.83.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $71.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.04. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.