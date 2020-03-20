AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) VP Brian L. Durkin Buys 3,750 Shares

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00.

NYSE ABBV traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.82. The company had a trading volume of 18,889,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,765,744. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.07. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86. The stock has a market cap of $105.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.