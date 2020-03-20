Abcam (LON:ABC) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,450 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Abcam (LON:ABC) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,330 ($17.50) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.16% from the company’s current price.

ABC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,290 ($16.97) to GBX 1,370 ($18.02) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Panmure Gordon lowered Abcam to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,134 ($14.92) to GBX 1,188 ($15.63) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,345.60 ($17.70).

Shares of ABC stock opened at GBX 1,196.78 ($15.74) on Friday. Abcam has a 52-week low of GBX 1,058 ($13.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,523 ($20.03). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 54.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,240.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,260.09.

In other news, insider Jonathan Simon Milner sold 1,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,412 ($18.57), for a total transaction of £15,532,000 ($20,431,465.40).

About Abcam

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

