Absolute Achieves Market Capitalization of $12,015.50 (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Absolute coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Absolute has a market cap of $12,015.50 and approximately $1,526.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Absolute has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.99 or 0.01162269 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00050091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00034499 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 60.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008379 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00179063 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008404 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00089901 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Absolute

Absolute (ABS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Absolute Coin Trading

Absolute can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Absolute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Absolute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

