Abyss Token (ABYSS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $371,445.00

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $371,445.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. One Abyss Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Indodax, IDEX and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00052927 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000619 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.63 or 0.04324777 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00068772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00038373 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015920 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013793 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,096,775 tokens. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss.

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bilaxy, Indodax, YoBit, IDEX, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, DDEX, ZBG, CoinBene, Hotbit, HitBTC, CoinPlace, CoinExchange and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

