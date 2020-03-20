AC3 (AC3) Hits Market Capitalization of $91,355.65

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded 41.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. In the last week, AC3 has traded down 42.8% against the US dollar. One AC3 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Bibox and Cryptopia. AC3 has a market capitalization of $91,355.65 and approximately $12.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 66.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000189 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AC3 Profile

AC3 (AC3) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AC3’s official website is ac3.io. The official message board for AC3 is medium.com/@AC3network. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AC3

AC3 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Bibox and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AC3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AC3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

