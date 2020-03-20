Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj Sells 4,147 Shares

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 4,147 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $258,980.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Acacia Communications stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.34. 937,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,798. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.38 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $128.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.71 million. Analysts predict that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

