Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) CFO John F. Gavin Sells 2,592 Shares

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) CFO John F. Gavin sold 2,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $161,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ACIA stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $64.34. 937,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,798. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.64 and a 200 day moving average of $66.62. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.38 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $128.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.71 million. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 7.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACIA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $34,471,000. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 635.8% during the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 531,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,068,000 after buying an additional 459,608 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $15,135,000. ARP Americas LP boosted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,189,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,645,000 after buying an additional 134,731 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 433,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,430,000 after buying an additional 84,676 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

