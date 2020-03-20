Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen Sells 2,385 Shares

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 2,385 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $148,943.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ACIA stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $64.34. 937,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,798. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 83.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $44.38 and a one year high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.62.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $128.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.71 million. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 7.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACIA. ValuEngine upgraded Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.79.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XR Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 44,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

