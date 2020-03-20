AceD Trading Down 26.1% This Week (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 20th. AceD has a market cap of $31,630.57 and $28.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. One AceD coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004828 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000633 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00001396 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000213 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 11,030,170 coins and its circulating supply is 10,980,563 coins. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com.

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

