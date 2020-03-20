Achain (ACT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.73 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, Achain has traded up 37.7% against the US dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Sistemkoin, Koinex and Huobi. Achain has a market cap of $4.60 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.02 or 0.02703039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00192477 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00038524 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036304 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Achain

Achain launched on June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,294,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Achain Coin Trading

Achain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, CoinEgg, Sistemkoin, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Coinnest, Indodax, OOOBTC, Koinex, OKEx, Kucoin, Bitinka and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

