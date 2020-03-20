Actinium Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,899.00 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Actinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Actinium has a market capitalization of $174,519.35 and approximately $1,899.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Actinium has traded down 42.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00068655 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 19,140,000 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto.

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

