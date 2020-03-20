Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 974,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,144 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Activision Blizzard worth $57,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,858,000 after buying an additional 14,371,236 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 29.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,817,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000,000 after buying an additional 1,106,998 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $53,540,000. AO Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $37,212,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $23,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $52.65. The stock had a trading volume of 694,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,590,377. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.02. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.84 and a 1-year high of $64.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 17.79%.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATVI. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.81.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

