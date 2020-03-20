Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) Announces Earnings Results

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $133.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.58 million. Actuant’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Shares of EPAC opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.48. Actuant has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $27.94.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Actuant from $25.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Actuant in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

In related news, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 2,128 shares of Actuant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $50,752.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,377.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Randal W. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $375,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at $5,412,476.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Actuant

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

